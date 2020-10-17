e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi riots: ED files chargesheet against Tahir Hussain in money laundering case

Delhi riots: ED files chargesheet against Tahir Hussain in money laundering case

The ED was probing the allegation that Hussain and his linked persons laundered about Rs 1.10 crore funds by using purported shell or dummy companies to fuel the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the riots.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:38 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain for money laundering case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

The court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet and ordered that Hussain be produced in the court on October 19. Hussain is currently in jail for allegedly conspiracy in Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat took cognisance of the offences under section 3 (money laundering) read with section 70 (offences by companies) punishable under section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, against Hussain and co-accused Amit Gupta.

The ED was probing the allegation that Hussain and his linked persons laundered about Rs 1.10 crore funds by using purported shell or dummy companies to fuel the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the riots.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

(With inputs from PTI)

