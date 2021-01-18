Delhi: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen after 10 months
After a 10-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students of classes 10 and 12 returned to the capital’s private and public schools on Monday for practical lessons, counselling, and doubt-clearing sessions.
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, visited Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Chirag Enclave on Monday morning to inspect how the school had prepared for the return of students and whether mandatory Covid-19 guidelines were being followed or.
As part of the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Delhi government last week, schools are to maintain all Covid-19 protocols, implement staggered timings, have less than 15 students per classroom or laboratory, and ensure “bubbling effect” i.e. students remain in one batch throughout the course of the classes.
Jyoti Arora, the principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said, “We are glad to see students have returned to schools. We have created extra handwashing stations at the school, including setting up sensor taps in washrooms. Speakers have been installed on floors to ensure that physical distancing is maintained at all times.”
Schools have also created posters to raise awareness on Covid-19 and also comfort students returning to school after a long break. “We have also created posters and put up important instructions on display boards inside classrooms on Covid-19 guidelines. Our focus will be on giving students the writing practice needed for their board exams so we will be working on practice papers, along with practical classes, revision, and assignments,” said Arora.
While most government schools in the capital reopened on Monday, many private schools said they would either reopen later this week or next month following completion of the virtual pre-board examinations.
