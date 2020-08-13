e-paper
Delhi sees dip in Covid-19 count with 956 new patients, 14 deaths

Delhi sees dip in Covid-19 count with 956 new patients, 14 deaths

Consecutive dips in the number of new coronavirus cases reported in the national capital over the past week has led to hopes that the capital may have been able to flatten the coronavirus curve. Delhi had witnessed a huge surge in Covid-19 cases in the months of June and July.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Currently, there are about 10,975 active coronavirus patients in the national capital, while the number of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 15,356.
Currently, there are about 10,975 active coronavirus patients in the national capital, while the number of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 15,356.(SANCHIT KHANNA/HT PHOTO.)
         

Delhi added 956 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a dip from its earlier tally the day before, taking the coronavirus count in the city to 1,49, 460, while the death toll from the viral infection climbed to 4,167, the state health department data indicated.

Fourteen deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest medical bulletin.

Currently, there are about 10,975 active coronavirus patients in the national capital, while the number of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 15,356. The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 10,975, from 10,946 the previous day.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, Delhi had reported 1,113 new Covid-19 cases with 14 patients succumbing to the viral disease. Consecutive dips in the number of new coronavirus cases reported in the national capital over the past week has led to hopes that the capital may have been able to flatten the coronavirus curve. Delhi had witnessed a huge surge in Covid-19 cases in the months of June and July.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 till date.

Logging a record single-day increase of 66,999 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 23,96,637 on Thursday, while the number of patients who have recovered from the disease surged to 16,95,982, pushing the recovery rate to 70.77 per cent in the country, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll due to the infectious disease mounted to 47,033 with 942 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

In a positive trend, the case fatality rate (CFR) in the country has declined to 1.96 per cent.

There are 6,53,622 active Covid-19 cases in the country presently, which account for 27.27 per cent of the country’s total viral caseload.

India crossed the 20-lakh mark in terms of Covid-19 patients on August 7. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 2,68,45,688 samples were tested in the country till August 12, including 8,30,391 on Wednesday, the highest number of tests performed in a day.

Of the 942 fresh deaths, 344 were reported from Maharashtra, 119 from Tamil Nadu, 112 from Karnataka, 93 from Andhra Pradesh, 54 each from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 39 from Punjab, 18 from Gujarat, 15 from Madhya Pradesh, 14 from Delhi and 11 each from Telangana and Rajasthan.

