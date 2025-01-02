Delhi shivers for third consecutive cold day; Himachal, J&K brace for fresh snowfall | Weather updates

Delhi experienced its third straight day of cold weather on Wednesday, with a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 15 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the maximum temperature was four degrees below normal, the minimum remained within the usual range. At Safdarjung in Delhi the maximum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees below normal, while the Palam weather station registered a maximum of 12.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

At Safdarjung, the maximum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees below normal, while the Palam weather station registered a maximum of 12.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

For Thursday, the regional meteorological office in New Delhi predicted, “Smog/moderate fog at most places and dense fog at isolated places is likely in the morning. Partly cloudy sky. smog/shallow fog is likely in the evening/night. Surface wind speed (10-15 kmph).”

In Rajasthan, cold conditions have worsened, significantly impacting daily life. According to the IMD, Jaipur recorded a temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am, while Bikaner and Churu reported temperatures of 7 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh also faced chilly weather, with fog covering Ayodhya as temperatures dropped further. According to the weather agency, Meerut recorded a temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, while Lucknow registered 10 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh

The mid and high hill regions of Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience fresh snowfall and rainfall starting January 2, according to officials cited by news agency PTI on Wednesday, while the plains and low hills are expected to stay dry.

The meteorological department predicts snowfall in the state between January 4 and 7, with heavy rainfall anticipated on January 5 and 6.

On Wednesday, Sundernagar in Mandi district recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 21.4°C, while Tabo village in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest, with a minimum temperature of -16.7°C.

In the past 24 hours, weather conditions across Himachal Pradesh were mostly dry. Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6°C, Dharamshala 5.9°C, Manali 2.4°C, Bhuntar 2.9°C, Kalpa -3.8°C, Nahan 6.3°C, Kasauli 9.2°C, Una 4.4°C, Kangra 5.2°C, and Mandi 17.9°C.

Jammu and Kashmir

Cold conditions have intensified in Kashmir, with the valley preparing for fresh snowfall due to two consecutive western disturbances.

The weather agency said a weak western disturbance is expected to affect Jammu and Kashmir between January 1 and 2, bringing light snowfall to scattered areas from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

A moderate western disturbance is forecast from January 3 to 6, likely resulting in light to moderate snowfall across most parts of the region, with peak activity anticipated from January 4 to 6. The Meteorological Department also indicated a possibility of heavy snowfall in higher altitudes during the second spell.

Night temperatures have dropped in most parts of Kashmir as cold conditions deepen. The tourist resort of Gulmarg, famous for skiing, recorded a low of -8.8°C, an increase from the previous night’s -11.5°C, but it remained the coldest location in the valley, according to the IMD.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)