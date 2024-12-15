Menu Explore
Delhi Temperature drops below 5°C again, third time this winter season

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 15, 2024 10:22 AM IST

Forecasts indicate that Delhi’s minimum temperature is likely to hover around 5°C until Tuesday, maintaining the chill

New Delhi: Mercury dipped once again across the capital on Sunday, falling below 5°C for the third time this winter season.

Delhi’s minimum temperature is likely to hover around 5°C until Tuesday (PTI)
Delhi’s minimum temperature is likely to hover around 5°C until Tuesday (PTI)

Safdarjung, the representative station for Delhi’s weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.9°C on Sunday, which is four degrees below normal for this time of year. Delhi’s minimum temperature the previous day was 8°C.

Forecasts indicate that Delhi’s minimum temperature is likely to hover around 5°C until Tuesday, maintaining the chill.

The mercury first fell below 5°C for the season on November 11 (4.9°C), marking the earliest drop below this threshold since 1987, when it occurred on December 6. The minimum temperature then dropped to a season low of 4.5°C the following day, which was Delhi’s lowest December minimum in three years. However, temperatures rose afterward, touching 9°C, offering Delhi some respite from the cold.

“The rise in temperature was primarily due to local variations in winds. Northwesterly winds have been consistent across the plains, and depending on conditions like clear skies, the temperature has again dropped,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official explained.

Also Read: Delhi shivers in coldest morning this winter, temperature drops to 4.5°C

The lowest minimum recorded at Safdarjung in December over the past decade was 2.4°C, on December 28, 2019. The all-time low for December is 0°C, recorded on December 27, 1930.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated back to the ‘poor’ category on Sunday. The average AQI was recorded at 257 (poor) at 9 am, a decline from 193 (moderate) at 4 pm on Saturday.

