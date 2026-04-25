Weather news: North India sizzles under heatwave, yellow alert for Delhi, 45 degrees in UP's Prayagraj

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heat wave conditions over northwest and central India during the next three days, including in parts of Delhi and northern states.

In Delhi, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees above the normal.(HT Photo/ Representational)

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Delhi continued to experience heatwave conditions for the second consecutive day on Saturday, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for the Capital.

The weather department had warned of possible heatwave conditions in isolated parts of Delhi after a slight increase in the minimum temperature earlier today.

Apart from the Capital, several other states, including Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh saw temperatures cross the 40-degree mark in multiple places.

“Maximum/day temperatures were in the range of 40-45℃ over most parts of the country except western Himalayan region, northeast India adjoining east India and West Coast. The highest maximum temperature of 45.2°C was reported at Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh),” the IMD bulletin said.

The weather department forecast heatwave conditions for parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and other parts of Central India between April 25 to April 27.

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{{^usCountry}} “Hot & humid weather conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal on 25th; Odisha during 25th -27th; Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat State, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe on 25th & 26th; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 25th -29th April,” the IMD bulletin stated. Marginal increase in minimum temperature in Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hot & humid weather conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal on 25th; Odisha during 25th -27th; Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat State, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe on 25th & 26th; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 25th -29th April,” the IMD bulletin stated. Marginal increase in minimum temperature in Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Delhi, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees above the normal. The temperature at the weather station, as of 2 pm on Saturday, was 39.6 degrees Celsius, while the “feels like” temperature stood at 42.4 degrees Celsius, according to IMD. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Delhi, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees above the normal. The temperature at the weather station, as of 2 pm on Saturday, was 39.6 degrees Celsius, while the “feels like” temperature stood at 42.4 degrees Celsius, according to IMD. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from Safdarjung, other weather stations also noted a slight increase in minimum temperature. This comes a day after some parts of the Capital experienced the season's first heatwave conditions.

The IMD classifies a heatwave when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5° above normal and crosses 40°C; it is also declared if the maximum touches 45°C or more. Typically, at least two stations need to meet this criterion. Further, the IMD only declares a heatwave in Delhi if the base station at Safdarjung is among the two stations to meet the criteria.

‘Slight cooling effect likely due to cyclonic circulation’

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet weather, said no relief was likely on Saturday, but said there were chances of some rainfall across northwest India from April 26 to 28.

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“There could be a slight cooling effect. This is likely because of a cyclonic circulation developing over Rajasthan, with chances of rain over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, among other places in northwest India,” Palawat said, according to an earlier HT report.

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies, with surface winds of up to 35 km/hr speed, for Sunday. However, no colour-coded alert is in place for Sunday yet. The weather department has also predicted thunder-like conditions on Monday, with the possibility of light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

UP, Rajasthan temperatures also cross 40-degree mark

Apart from Delhi, temperatures in other North, Central and Eastern parts of the country also crossed the 40-degree mark. In Uttar Pradesh's Capital Lucknow, the temperatures hit 42.5 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above the season's normal.

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Rajasthan also faced intense heat conditions on Saturday, with Barmer recording the highest temperature at 44.8 degrees Celsius, according to IMD. Most parts of the state were experiencing maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

In Odisha, Rourkela and Jharsuguda recorded the maximum temperatures at 42 degrees Celsius. In Malkarngiri district, while the temperature was below the 40-degree mark at 37 degrees Celsius, the “feels like” temperature stood at 52 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

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