Delhi simmers at 41.9°C as heatwave grips parts of city, yellow alert issued

Parts of the Capital reeled under heatwave conditions on Friday, as the mercury level continued to rise to new highs, clocking a maximum of 41.9 degrees Celsius (°C), which was 4.2°C above normal and 0.2°C higher than the day before. The highest maximum temperature, at 43.1°C, was clocked at the Ridge station in north Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Saturday as well, forecasting isolated heatwave conditions, with the maximum likely to stay in the 42-44°C range across the city. Although dry and gusty winds of up to 35km/hr speed were logged on Friday, the relief was minimal.

The Ridge station, along with the Lodhi Road station that recorded a maximum of 41.8°C, logged heatwave conditions—the temperature was above 40°C and the departure from normal was over 4.5°C.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet weather, said no relief is likely on Saturday, with chances of some rainfall across northwest India from April 26 to 28. “There could be a slight cooling effect. This is likely because of a cyclonic circulation developing over Rajasthan, with chances of rain over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, among other places in northwest India,” he said.

While no colour-coded alert is in place for Sunday yet, the IMD predicted partly cloudy skies, with surface winds of up to 35 km/hr speed. It also forecasted thundery developments on Monday evening, with light rainfall possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

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The IMD classifies a heatwave when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5° above normal and crosses 40°C; it is also declared if the maximum touches 45°C or more. Typically, at least two stations need to meet this criterion.

To be sure, the IMD declares a heatwave over entire Delhi only when the base station at Safdarjung is among the two stations to meet the heatwave criteria.

On Friday, the Ridge station (43.1°C) had a departure of 4.7°C from normal, and Lodhi Road station (41.8°C) had a departure of 4.8°C from normal. “Two stations met the heatwave criteria in Delhi on Friday. Similar conditions are expected on Saturday as well. From April 27 to 28, there are chances of some rainfall and thus, the temperature will dip, providing some relief,” an IMD official said.

Heatwaves in Delhi are, however, not uncommon in April. Last April saw three such days between 7th and 9th; April 2022 logged as many as 11 heatwave days; April 2017 clocked were four heatwave days and April 2016 clocked one heatwave day.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s minimum temperature on Friday was 24.5°C, which was two degrees above normal but down from the minimum of 25.4°C recorded the day before. The minimum is likely to stay in the 24-27°C until the weekend.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi deteriorated on Friday, from a “moderate” reading of 176 to a “poor” reading of 226, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily air quality index (AQI) bulletin. The Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi predicted the AQI to remain “poor” until Sunday.