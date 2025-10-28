Delhi to conduct second cloud seeding trial for artificial rain today, at least 9 such trials planned for city

Sirsa said that if the trials are successful, the Delhi government will prepare a long-term plan for artificial rain to tackle pollution in the national capital.
"This is a huge step taken by the government to mitigate pollution. If trials are successful, we will prepare a long-term plan," the minister added.
Tuesday's trial marks the second attempt at cloud seeding over Delhi. The first was carried out last week over Burari. However, it was unable to induce rain due to low atmospheric moisture of less than 20 per cent. At least 50 per cent is required to induce artificial rain.
What is cloud seeding?
Cloud seeding refers to the artificial induction of rainfall by introducing particles, such as silver iodide crystals or salt-based compounds, into moisture-laden clouds.
Flights are used to disperse these particles, which condense smaller cloud droplets into larger raindrops, possibly leading to precipitation. For Delhi, the flight took off from Kanpur.