Delhi to get medium to heavy rains over next 24 hours, intensity to increase in night

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:23 IST

Delhi is all set to receive medium to high rains over the next 24 hours with the intensity increasing overnight in a welcome relief from humidity to the residents. Several parts of the city have received moderate rains on Wednesday and this current spell is going to last till August 1, according to the weather department. The current bout of rains in the capital and adjoining areas has been brought by the monsoon trough passing close to the city.

“Punjab, Haryana and Delhi will receive rains today and it will increase during the night. Delhi is likely to receive medium to high intensity rainfall,” RK Jenamani, a senior scientist with the Indian meteorological department was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Wednesday had been beneficent for the capital on the rain front, with parts of south and north Delhi receiving moderate rains. According to the New Delhi-Safdarjung weather forecasting station, the areas covered by the station will receive heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday with the skies remaining cloudy. On Friday and Saturday, the weather will take a slight turn with the city witnessing thunderstorms with rain and on Sunday the residents can expect either rains or thunderstorms.

A senior IMD official has explained the reason behind the current spell.

“The monsoon trough is passing along Ferozepur, Hisar, Gurugram, Daltonganj, Dumka, and parts of Nagaland. Since the trough is passing very close to Delhi it is bringing a lot of rain in the national capital. There is moisture incursion both from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC).

He added that during this period, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi-NCR, west Uttar Pradesh and northeast Rajasthan.

“Under the influence of these systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur over these areas,” he said

The national capital experienced humidity without any rain on Tuesday. The Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Humidity levels shot up to 95 percent, causing inconvenience to residents.