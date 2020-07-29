e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala to receive heavy rainfall; yellow, orange alert issued across several districts

Kerala to receive heavy rainfall; yellow, orange alert issued across several districts

Districts like Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur have been put on yellow alert for today, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta are on an orange alert.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 11:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image for representation.
Image for representation. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall, and an orange alert for very heavy rainfall, for several districts in Kerala. Districts like Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur have been put on yellow alert for today, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta are on an orange alert.

For tomorrow, an orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall, coupled with thundershowers, at most places over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and at few places over Marathwada this week.

Widespread heavy rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls will also be very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and north-eastern states (mainly over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya) till July 30, the IMD said in its bulletin.

 

The MeT department has predicted moderate rainfall with occasionally intense spell likely to occur over the Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Coastal Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Konkan and Goa during next three-four hours.

As per the weather department, Delhi-NCR is very likely to experience moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rainfall during the evening of July 29 to July 30.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers, over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the coming four to five days.

tags
top news
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
BSP files writ petition in HC over defection of 6 MLAs to Cong in Rajasthan
BSP files writ petition in HC over defection of 6 MLAs to Cong in Rajasthan
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
LIVE: UK to receive 60 million does of Covid-19 vaccine from GSK, Sanofi
LIVE: UK to receive 60 million does of Covid-19 vaccine from GSK, Sanofi
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.53 million, recovery rate at 64.5%
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.53 million, recovery rate at 64.5%
From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty
From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In