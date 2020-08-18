e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi to make up for August rainfall deficit in the next three days

Delhi to make up for August rainfall deficit in the next three days

Data shows that the Safdarjung Observatory, representative of the national Capital’s weather, observed a rainfall surplus of 8.9%, Palam received a surplus of 7.2% and Lodhi Road received a rainfall surplus of 19.1% between June 1 and August 17.

delhi Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:43 IST
Soumya Pillai
Soumya Pillai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Scientists at IMD said that even though the monthly rainfall statistics for August still show a 23% deficit, there is a forecast of heavy rain on August 18, 19, and 20, and the deficit could well be covered in the next few days.
Scientists at IMD said that even though the monthly rainfall statistics for August still show a 23% deficit, there is a forecast of heavy rain on August 18, 19, and 20, and the deficit could well be covered in the next few days. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
         

After getting off to a rocky start, this year’s monsoon has managed to provide Delhi with surplus rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows that between June 1 and August 17, Delhi received 8.9% surplus rainfall. Meanwhile, there is a forecast of heavy rainfall for the next three days in the Capital.

Data shows that the Safdarjung Observatory, representative of the national Capital’s weather, observed a rainfall surplus of 8.9%, Palam received a surplus of 7.2% and Lodhi Road received a rainfall surplus of 19.1% between June 1 and August 17.

Scientists at IMD said that even though the monthly rainfall statistics for August still show a 23% deficit, there is a forecast of heavy rain on August 18, 19, and 20, and the deficit could well be covered in the next few days.

“There is a forecast of heavy rainfall from August 18 to August 20. The deficit will be covered in these days,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

The IMD forecast also shows that this season, Delhi is likely to record normal or surplus rainfall. In 2019, the monsoon season retreated in Delhi on October 10, with a rainfall deficit of nearly 38%.

tags
top news
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
India records decline in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths; tally over 2.7 million
India records decline in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths; tally over 2.7 million
Eastern India devastated, heavy rains now threaten states in western part
Eastern India devastated, heavy rains now threaten states in western part
LIVE: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.9 million, death toll at 772,647
LIVE: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.9 million, death toll at 772,647
Govt kick-starts talks to explore Covid-19 vaccine deal
Govt kick-starts talks to explore Covid-19 vaccine deal
At Democratic Convention, woman who lost father to Covid-19 denounces Trump
At Democratic Convention, woman who lost father to Covid-19 denounces Trump
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In