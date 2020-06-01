e-paper
Delhi to open hair salons, all shops, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

With an “economic focus” in mind, the Centre on Saturday said it is reopening the economy but in a phased manner.

india Updated: Jun 01, 2020 12:53 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Detailing the plan, Kejriwal said from the earlier odd-even rule, all shops can open now.
The hair salons can open again in Delhi but not spas, declared chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press meeting on Monday afternoon as the country entered Unlock 1 phase.

With an “economic focus” in mind, the Centre on Saturday said it is reopening the economy but in a phased manner. However, the lockdown will continue to be observed strictly in containment zones till June 30.

“Apart from whatever was allowed till now, barbershops and salons will be opened but spas will remain closed,” said the chief minister.

Detailing the plan, Kejriwal said from the earlier odd-even rule, all shops can open now.

The restrictions on the number of passengers in auto and other vehicles has been lifted, said the CM.

“In autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles, as per earlier orders, the number of passengers was fixed. But now we are lifting the restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in auto, e-rickshaws and other vehicles,” said Kejriwal.

In an earlier press conference, CM Kejriwal underlined that the Delhi government is “four steps ahead of the coronavirus” and that there can’t be a permanent state of lockdown.

