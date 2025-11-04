Edit Profile
    Delhi traffic advisory for Gurpurab on Nov 4 | Routes that'll be affected, details

    Nagar Kirtan from Bhai Mati Dass Chowk to end at Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib, Delhi, covering several key locations along the way

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 4:18 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Delhi traffic police on Tuesday issued a travel advisory in view of Nagar Kirtan (Shobha Yatra) on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurab of Guru Nanak, the first guru of Sikhism, which is scheduled to be held in the national capital on November 4.

    DTP added that heavy footfall is expected, which may affect traffic movement in the central range area. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
    “In connection with Nagar Kirtan (Shobha Yatra) on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on 04.11.2025 (Tuesday) from 10:00 AM onwards,” Delhi traffic police wrote on its official X (formerly twitter) handle.

    DTP added that heavy footfall is expected, which may affect traffic movement in the central range area.

    Traffic advisory

    Route of Shobha Yatra/Nagar Kirtan

    The nagar kirtan will start from Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Chandni Chowk and proceed further via Fatehpuri, Naya Bazaar Chowk, Peeli Kothi, Pul Mithai, Azad Market, Roshanara Road, Ghanta Khari Baoli, Ghar Chowk, Shakti Nagar Chowk, and will conclude at Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib, GT Karnal Road, Delhi.

    Traffic restrictions

    As per requirement, traffic restrictions will be imposed on the following roads/stretches and surrounding areas on November 4 from 10 am to 9 pm:

    • SP Mukherji Road
    • Azad Market Road
    • Ghanta Ghar Chowk
    • Roshanara Road
    • Lala Jagan Nath Marg
    • Pul Mithai

    Traffic diversions

    • Barafkhana Chowk - Traffic towards Roshanara Road will be restricted and diverted towards Rani Jhansi flyover & Lala Jagan Nath Marg
    • Ghanta Ghar Chowk - Traffic will not be allowed towards Roshanara Road and will be diverted onto Lala Jagan Nath Marg
    • Boulevard Road - Vehicles coming from Tis Hazari will be diverted onto Rani Jhansi Flyover
    • DCM Chowk - Traffic from Idgah R/A will be diverted onto Rani Jhansi Road towards Boulevard Road
    • Qutub Chowk - Traffic will be diverted onto Maharaja Agarsain Marg towards Bara Tooti Chowk, controlled traffic will be allowed towards Pul Mithai

    Delhi traffic police also urged commuters to avoid or bypass the route of Shobha Yatra/Nagar Kirtan during the said hours and use public transport to help keep congestions on roads at bay.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes