Delhi traffic advisory for Gurpurab on Nov 4 | Routes that'll be affected, details

Delhi traffic police on Tuesday issued a travel advisory in view of Nagar Kirtan (Shobha Yatra) on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurab of Guru Nanak, the first guru of Sikhism, which is scheduled to be held in the national capital on November 4. DTP added that heavy footfall is expected, which may affect traffic movement in the central range area. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

“In connection with Nagar Kirtan (Shobha Yatra) on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on 04.11.2025 (Tuesday) from 10:00 AM onwards,” Delhi traffic police wrote on its official X (formerly twitter) handle.

