Delhi traffic cops dragged on car's bonnet over 20 metres in shocking hit and run case

Two traffic police personnel on duty were allegedly hit by a car and dragged for almost 20 metres in southwest Delhi on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. Screengrab from the video shows two police personnel holding the car's bonnet while the driver carries them around for a fair distance.(@payal_mohindra/ X)

A case has been registered under sections relating to attempt to murder and obstructing the duty of a public servant.

Police said they identified the vehicle owner, who will be arrested soon.

The incident happened around 7.45 pm at the Ber Sarai traffic light near Vedant Deshika Marg. The crime came to light when the Kishan Garh police station received a PCR call saying that a car hit the police personnel and fled the scene.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms. One video shows two police personnel holding the car's bonnet while the driver carries them around for a fair distance. The driver reportedly managed to flee the spot.

“The injuries sustained by ASI Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh were reported to be minor. But the intention was to kill them. A case under attempt to murder and obstruction in discharge of official duty and charges for endangering the lives of public has been registered,” said a police officer.

The police dispatched a team to the scene, and the two injured police personnel, Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh Chouhan, were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital by a PCR van. The two policemen are reportedly out of danger and remain stable.

The two policemen said they were conducting routine checks for traffic violations and issuing challans. The head constable signalled the accused to stop as the car had jumped the red light.

The driver complied with the constable's direction but tried to speed away from the scene after approaching the policemen on duty. In an attempt to flee, the car reportedly carried the personnel for approximately 20 metres before speeding away from the scene, police said.

(With PTI inputs)