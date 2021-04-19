IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Delhi under curfew till next Monday: How to apply for e-pass
A deserted view of Barapulla flyover during the weekend curfew in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
A deserted view of Barapulla flyover during the weekend curfew in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

Delhi under curfew till next Monday: How to apply for e-pass

  • The passes can be obtained through the Delhi government's website.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 12:39 PM IST

The Delhi government on Monday imposed a curfew in the national capital in view of the rising number of Covid-19 disease cases. The curfew which was until now limited to night-time, will remain in effect till Monday.

All essential services have been exempted from the restrictions. According to the official order, those who are engaged in providing essential services like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk and medicine, but do not have a government ID can apply for an e-pass.

Also Read | Covid-19: 6-day lockdown in Delhi till next Monday, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

The passes can be obtained through the Delhi government's website.

Here is how to apply for e-pass:

1) People who are eligible for an e-pass can visit to the Delhi government's website: https://delhi.gov.in

2) The person will then need to click on e-pass for night curfew.

3) A form will open where the person will need to fill in personal details such as name, contact number and address.

4) The person will also need to submit their identity proof and other documents related to their service or business.

5) The next step is to hit the 'submit' button after which the e-pass number will be generated. It will be approved by the government. The applicant can check the status of the approval with the e-pass number.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus

Related Stories

A security personnel is seen at DRDO's Covid care centre at Delhi Cantt in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
A security personnel is seen at DRDO's Covid care centre at Delhi Cantt in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi govt announces curfew from tonight till next Monday morning

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Delhi chief minister Kejriwal on Sunday said the Capital is facing an "acute shortage" of oxygen for Covid-19 patients and called for the Centre's help.
READ FULL STORY
Delhi high court (File Photo)
Delhi high court (File Photo)
delhi news

Only take up urgent cases via video conferencing: Delhi HC to district courts

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 11:59 AM IST
With Delhi recording the biggest jump in its daily Covid-19 infection tally with 25,462 fresh cases on Sunday, the Delhi high court ordered that all matters listed before the district courts be adjourned en bloc by the respective courts.
READ FULL STORY
Representational: The couple was seen shouting and scolding at the police personnel after they were stopped for not wearing face masks inside their car.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Representational: The couple was seen shouting and scolding at the police personnel after they were stopped for not wearing face masks inside their car.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi couple, stopped for not wearing mask inside car, misbehaves with cops

ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 07:59 AM IST
After a heated argument, both were taken to Darya Ganj Police Station and an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP