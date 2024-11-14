Delhi vendors in vegetable market asked to display names, numbers on carts. Here's why

Street vendors at the vegetable market in Delhi's Najafgarh will be required to display their names and phone numbers on carts, an order by the local councillor and market association said. Representative image: Vegetable carts in Najafgarh market, Delhi, will be required to display the owner's name and phone number(PTI)

The rule has been introduced to reportedly prevent “illegal” Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants from selling produce in the area, following complaints of unidentified sellers populating the market.

The market association will assign each cart a unique “number,” and vendors will have to undergo an identity verification process using documents such as their Aadhar card.

According to the association, around 300 street vendors sell vegetables in the Najafgarh market area. Those without a nameplate cannot sell their produce.

Local BJP councillor Amit Kharkhari claimed that the new rule was imposed for security reasons and not meant to discriminate against anyone or any particular community.

Najafgarh Vyapar Mandal president Santosh Rajput said that the market association would maintain a record of all vendors and their identity verification and submit it to the local police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for security purposes. The verification process is scheduled to be completed by November 20.

“With this move, we aim to improve the system in the vegetable market. If the names and phone numbers of vendors are displayed on their carts, any buyer with a grievance can report it to us. This will also help us identify illegal migrants selling goods. We will forward their details to the MCD and the police,” said Rajput.

Previously decisions taken by the UP and Himachal governments on nameplates for street vendors were withdrawn due to backlash regarding the rule being discriminatory in nature.