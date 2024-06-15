Delhi water crisis: AAP asks Haryana to release water on humanitarian grounds

Amid a severe shortage of water in several parts of the the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday issued an appeal to the neighbouring Haryana government to discharge additional water into the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds, reported PTI. A woman waits to collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi, Saturday on June 14, 2024.(PTI)

At a press conference, Delhi water minister Atishi said that the capital is facing a shortage of 70 million gallons per day (MGD) in production due to a lack of raw water in the Munak Canal and Wazirabad reservoir.

She said the normal water production of around 1,002 MGD in Delhi on June 6 went down to 932 MGD on Friday because of a lack of raw water.

"The Delhi government has appealed to Haryana to release additional water for the people of the city on humanitarian grounds," Atishi said, according to PTI.

She further added that issues related to the share of Yamuna water can be discussed after heatwave conditions abate.

Atishi also urged the people of Delhi to consciously and carefully use the available water.

"Due to severe heatwave conditions, water shortage in Delhi persists. Water supply to Delhi is falling short. Water in Wazirabad pond is almost finished. Munak canal, which is fed by two other canals, is also short of water. Water production in Delhi has fallen by 70 MGD. Earlier, it was 1005 MGD; now it has reduced to 932 MGD. All 7 water treatment plants fed by the Munak Canal are producing less water," the minister said at the press conference, according to ANI.

She said that emergency tube wells have been made in many areas, especially West Delhi.

Further, the minister added that the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh is ready to provide water to Delhi but the Upper Yamuna River Board has asked for some more calculations from the state.

Water crisis in Delhi

Several parts of Delhi have been facing an acute shortage of water supply amid an unprecedented high summer heat over the last fortnight.

The crisis resulted from reduced water levels in the Yamuna River and technical issues at key water treatment plants. This disruption has left several areas with little to no water supply, forcing people to rely on tankers and borewells.

The ruling AAP government has also alleged that Haryana has not been releasing Delhi's share of water.