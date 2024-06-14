‘Where are your 7 MPs?’: Sanjay Singh questions BJP amid Delhi water crisis

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday questioned the silence of the seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi over the capital's water crisis. AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, on Friday, June 14, 2024.(PTI)

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that the people of Delhi elected all seven MPs from the BJP, yet the party's government of Haryana is punishing the people of Delhi.

“Where are your seven MPs? No charity is bigger than providing drinking water,” Singh said. “I would like to ask those seven MPs to appeal Haryana and Centre, and meet (Delhi) LG, and not do any discrimination on the issue of water.”

He also accused the BJP government in Haryana of showing animosity towards the people of Delhi, and urged it not to do so.

“The BJP government of Haryana is showing animosity towards us by blocking Delhi's rightful share of water,” the AAP Rajya Sabha MP alleged. “I want to say, you can have your enmity with us, but do not trouble the people of Delhi.”

Several parts of Delhi have been facing an acute shortage of water supply amid an unprecedented high summer heat over the last fortnight.

The crisis resulted from reduced water levels in the Yamuna River and technical issues at key water treatment plants. This disruption has left several areas with little to no water supply, forcing people to rely on tankers and borewells.

The ruling AAP government has also alleged that Haryana has not been releasing Delhi's share of water.

The Delhi BJP has targeted the AAP government over the water crisis in the national capital, accusing it of failing to prevent the wastage of water and misleading people on the issue.

New Delhi MP-elect Bansuri Swaraj claimed that due to the shortage of water in the city, people are being fleeced by the tanker mafia.

"I want to ask the AAP government and Atishi how long they will continue to come up with excuses and mislead people. They should come out of their air-conditioned press conference rooms and see the plight of the people," Swaraj was quoted as saying by PTI.