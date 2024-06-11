Atishi writes to Khattar as Delhi faces power cuts amid heatwave, water crisis

Already facing a severe water crisis amid a heatwave, the problems of Delhi residents were exacerbated on Tuesday as some areas faced a power outage for over two hours due to a power grid failure. As the residents flooded social media with their complaints, AAP minister Atishi took the issue up with the central government by writing a letter to Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Delhi minister Atishi writes to Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT Photo)

Atishi said the power outage in Delhi caused by the failure of the national grid is a matter of “grave concern” .

In her letter, the Aam Aadmi Party leader wrote, “It is a matter of grave concern that the failure of the national grid caused a power outage of two hours in the national capital... It is extremely worrisome that the national power grid experienced such a massive failure.”

“In light of this unprecedented concern, I wish to meet you so as to ensure that such a situation does not arise again. It is of utmost importance that flaws in the grid infrastructure be remedied at the earliest so that not just Delhi, but even other states do not face such a crisis”, she said, seeking time from the power minister.

Earlier in the day, the minister explained that the power cuts were caused by a fire at a sub-station of PGCIL in Uttar Pradesh's Mandola, responsible for supplying 1200 MW of power to the capital.

She posted on X, “There is a power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11 p.m. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected. The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different area.”

Meanwhile, the AAP government blamed the acute water crisis in Delhi on the Haryana government, accusing them of “blocking” the water supply for the capital. Atishi, during a press conference, said that the party will approach the Supreme Court regarding this matter.

(With inputs from ANI)