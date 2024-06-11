Several parts of Delhi hit by power outage, minister Atishi explains why

Several parts of the national capital were hit by power cuts amid severe heatwave on Tuesday.



Delhi minister Atishi took to social platform X, saying,"There is power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11 pm. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected. The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas." Delhi Minister Atishi blamed a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola for the power cuts in the capital.(PTI)

“I will seek time today from the new power minister of the central government Manohar Lal Khattar, the chairman of PGCIL and the chairman of NTPC... There is very limited electricity production in Delhi, most of the electricity in Delhi comes from different states... It is a matter of great concern that today the national level power infrastructure of our country has failed,” she said in a briefing.



Social media was flooded with users complaining about power cuts at their localities.



An X user, wrote,"@LtGovDelhi @AtishiAAP @bsesdelhi In such scorching heat when people are being unable to resist Heat, power cut in many areas in Delhi on 11/6/24 indicate governance & management failure in Deptt. of Power in Delhi. People are even unable to register complaints. Shame."

Another user wrote,"Major power cut in several parts of #Delhi due to technical problem in Pragati Power plant and 440kv and 220 kv transmission lines. No electricity supply in east Delhi, central Delhi for more than 30 minutes."



“Delhi has turned into 90’s ka UP. Such long power cuts!! Anyone else experiencing the same?” another user posted on X.



The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather department has predicted that Delhi will experience a heat wave in many places, with strong surface winds, occasionally gusty, blowing during the day.