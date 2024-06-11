IMD's heatwave warning for Delhi till June 14, max temperature to touch 47°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for Delhi on Tuesday, set to last till June 14. This comes as the temperatures in the national capital are soaring once again after a few days of respite from the scorching heat. The temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to touch 47 degrees Celsius between June 11 and 14. IMD issued a heatwave warning in Delhi till June 14(HT Photo/Praveen Kumar)

The IMD has issued an orange alert in the national capital region from June 11 to June 14. On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi crossed 43 degrees Celsius. The temperature in some areas was recorded at 43.4 degrees Celsius, which is 3.5 notches above normal.

Some areas of Delhi registered a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. Narela was the hottest at 46.6 degree Celsius followed by Najafgarh at 46.3 degree Celsius, Aya Nagar at 44.7 degree Celsius, Lodhi Road at 43.8 degrees Celsius and Palam at 44.1 degrees.

Issuing an orange alert in Delhi, the MeT department predicted clear skies with heatwave conditions as well as gusty winds, with the speed of 25 to 35 km per hour during the day on Tuesday.

While the maximum temperature remains above 40 degrees Celsius in most of the regions in Delhi, the minimum temperature stood at 30 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed over parts of Gangetic West Bengal, while heatwave conditions affected some areas of Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar, Delhi, and Jharkhand. Seven places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh reached or surpassed 45 degrees Celsius on Monday, with Prayagraj being the warmest place in the country at 46.3 degrees Celsius.

The fresh spell of heatwave is likely to affect parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal, the Met office said.

While heatwave conditions are making a comeback in northwestern India, rains are lashing parts of southern states in India. Heavy rains were recorded in Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala and parts of Karnataka over the last couple of days, with a prediction of light to moderate rainfall this week.