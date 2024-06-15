Delhi water crisis: Congress holds 'matka phod' rally against Lok Sabha polls ally AAP

Just weeks ago, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Congress were united, rallying together for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Delhi's bustling streets. But now, as polls are done and dusted, the camaraderie has evaporated. On Saturday, the Congress launched a dramatic 'matka phod' protest against the AAP-led Delhi government, voicing its anger over the city's escalating water crisis. Delhi Congress prisdent Devender Yadav during the 'matka phod' protest in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Members of the Congress smashed earthen pots to the ground and raised slogans against the AAP – their ally in the INDIA bloc – and jailed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The protests began around 10am and was organised in 280 blocks of the national capital, including in Pushp Vihar, Tughlakabad, Raja Garden, Raghuveer Nagar, Tagore Garden, Pratap Nagar, Vishnu Garden, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri South Block.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, who also joined the protests, also demanded a special session of the assembly be called to discuss the issue.

“From the past few days, Delhi government and central government are playing blame game and no solution has been provided to the ongoing water crisis...If Haryana or UP is not providing water, the central government should have intervened and offered a solution,” Yadav told ANI.

He added, “The public is struggling for every drop of water...The Congress party is holding a 'matka phod' protest in Delhi to wake up the deaf and dumb government...A proper investigation should be conducted into the tanker mafia and water being supplied in bottles...”

Earlier on Friday, Yadav alleged that the Delhi government had not taken effective steps to address the city's water shortage, so people had no option but to look for private water tankers.

Several parts of Delhi have been facing an acute shortage of water supply amid an unprecedented high summer heat over the last fortnight.

The crisis resulted from reduced water levels in the Yamuna River and technical issues at key water treatment plants. This disruption has left several areas with little to no water supply, forcing people to rely on tankers and borewells.

The ruling AAP government has also alleged that Haryana has not been releasing Delhi's share of water.

Delhi water crisis: BJP holds protest against AAP

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers also staged a protest against the AAP-led Delhi government and water minister Atishi on Saturday in a bid to highlight the water crisis in New Delhi.

BJP workers gathered near Atishi's office in Kalkaji, carrying earthen pots on their heads which they later smashed on the ground.

Responding to the protests by the Congress and his party in Delhi, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla sought to know why the Congress remained silent during the elections.

This water crisis did not start yesterday. It has been going on throughout the elections because summer had already begun. Because they were in an alliance with the AAP in Delhi and had shared seats, they did not raise the issue back then... Delhi is facing a water shortage today because in the last 10 years, AAP has done nothing but corruption... 50 per cent of water supplied to Delhi goes to waste...," Poonawalla said, according to PTI.