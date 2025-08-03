Delhi woman, boyfriend held for killing husband, dumping body, caught one year later

A woman and her boyfriend were arrested by Delhi police on Saturday for allegedly plotting and executing the murder of her husband and dumping his body in a drain in Haryana’s Sonipat. Following this, on July 20, 2024 Soniya lodged a missing complaint with the Alipur police, claiming that her husband had gone out but never returned.(ANI/Representational Image)

The arrest was made one year after the crime took place, and the victim had several cases registered against him. The murder was committed over the wife’s affair and the victim’s abusive nature, PTI reported.

The arrested accused has been identified as 34-year-old Soniya, who is a resident of Alipur, Delhi, meanwhile her boyfriend is 28-year-old Rohit, who is from Sonipat, an official told PTI. Meanwhile, another accused named Vijay is absconding.

The victim, named Pritam Prakash, 42, was a known history-sheeter in Alipur and had more than 10 cases registered against him, Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsh Indora told PTI.

Cases registered against the victim include, Arms Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. “He had also been declared a proclaimed offender by the court," DCP Indora added.

Soniya paid her sister’s brother-in-law to kill her husband

Back in 2024, on July 5, Pritam came to pick up Soniya from her sister’s house in Sonipat’s Gannaur but left following an argument. The same day, Soniya offered ₹50,000 to her sister’s brother-in-law, Vijay, to kill Pritam. Later, when Pritam returned and pleaded with her, Soniya let him stay in the house.

However, that night, Vijay killed Pritam and dumped his body in a drain near Agwanpur, while Soniya slept on the terrace. To confirm the murder, Vijay also sent a video of the body to Soniya on social media, which was later deleted.

Following this, on July 20, Soniya lodged a missing complaint with the Alipur police, claiming that her husband had gone out but never returned.

The police initially treated it as a routine missing person report, but suspicions were raised when there were no digital footprints of the victim for weeks.

Police traced victim's phone number to Rohit

As the police began investigating, the team traced mobile numbers linked to Pritam, which became active after nearly a year. Surveillance revealed that the phone was being used in Sonipat, which led the team to Rohit. Initially, Rohit misled the investigation, but eventually broke down and confessed to the crime.

Rohit told the police that he was in a relationship with Soniya and that the two had conspired to kill Pritam, DCP Indora told PTI. He also admitted that Soniya allegedly paid Vijay to eliminate her husband.

Meanwhile, in Haryana around the same time, police recovered an unidentified body from the area. The case remained unsolved until Delhi Police made the connection a year later.

Soniya was 15 years old when she fell in love with Pritam and got married against their family's wishes. The family, however, later accepted the couple. They have three children, including a 16-year-old boy and two daughters, DCP said.

Rohit, who is the boyfriend of Soniya, was also previously involved in criminal cases, including murder and arms possession. Rohit, who got married in 2025, used to work as a private cab driver while having an affair with Soniya. Police are still on the lookout for Vijay, who is absconding.