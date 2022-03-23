Home / India News / Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, SPR impacted due to ‘Ahir Regiment’ demand march
Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, SPR impacted due to ‘Ahir Regiment’ demand march

  • Traffic on national highway 48 (NH-48) is likely to get disrupted today due to the proposed march, Gurugram Traffic Police said in an advisory.
Security strengthened in view of proposed march from Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut) to Hero Honda chowk on NH48, in Gurugram.(ANI)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 10:38 AM IST
Security has been beefed up on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in view of a proposed march from Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut) to Hero Honda chowk on NH48 in support of the demand for the formation of the ‘Ahir Regiment’ in the Indian Army.

Traffic on national highway 48 (NH-48) is likely to get disrupted today due to the proposed march, Gurugram Traffic Police said in an advisory.

It later issued a traffic alert saying congestion has been reported on NH-48 near Rajiv chowk. 

“Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic. Inconvenience caused is highly regretted,” Gurugram Traffic Police posted on Twitter.

For lightweight vehicles, traffic from Jaipur will be directed to SPR just before the Kherki Dhaulla toll, the point from where demonstrators have planned to hold the march. The travellers will be able to reach their destination via Sohna road.

"Traffic from Delhi is advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course road and Sohna road," the advisory said. "All traffic would be diverted at Hero Honda chowk towards Subhash chowk/Pataudi road."

The road section will be closed for all heavy and goods vehicles for the full day.  The entry of such vehicles coming from Delhi and Jaipur have been diverted through other routes. 

Vehicles coming from Jaipur have been advised to take KMP from Panchgaon to go to Delhi as well as Faridabad. All heavy and good vehicles moving from Delhi to Jaipur have been advised to take Sohna road and KMP.

 

