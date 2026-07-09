Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be fully completed in two years, says Gadkari

Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be fully completed within two years and announced highway projects for the Kota region.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, inspect the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway at Labana, in Bundi on Wednesday. (@BhajanlalBjp X)

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Addressing a public gathering in Mandana, Kota, after inspecting the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve Tunnel, Gadkari said 75-80 per cent of the ₹1.10 lakh crore expressway project has been completed and assured that the remaining work would be finished within two years.

"The expressway still needs improvement. I give you my word that within two years the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be fully completed, enabling people to travel by car from Delhi to Nariman Point and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port within about 12 hours," the Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

On the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Expressway corridor, Gadkari said the idea emerged during an earlier visit to Kota when he noticed that a direct road connection between Delhi and Kota was possible instead of the existing circuitous route.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister announced the approval for a 10-km four-lane Mukundara Bypass on the Kota-Jhalawar section of National Highway-52 at an estimated cost of ₹551 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister announced the approval for a 10-km four-lane Mukundara Bypass on the Kota-Jhalawar section of National Highway-52 at an estimated cost of ₹551 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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He said construction would begin within the next three months.

The proposal for a 21-km four-lane greenfield spur connecting Kota with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway through Alantpura at a cost of ₹1,000 crore has been approved, he said, adding that the work on the project is expected to commence within three months.

Gadkari said the Centre was planning a ₹15,000-crore Atal Express Highway from Kota to Etawah, along the Chambal River.

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The project, earlier known as the Chambal Express Highway, has been renamed after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as it passes through Gwalior, he noted.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under preparation, and construction will begin after the completion of the planning process.

The minister further announced that the DPR for connecting Bhawani Mandi with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has already been initiated, following requests from public representatives.

Describing highways as engines of economic transformation, Gadkari said improved infrastructure would bring industries, logistics parks, educational institutions, medical colleges and agro-based industries to underdeveloped tribal districts through which the expressway passes.

Quoting former US President John F Kennedy, he said, "American roads are not good because America is rich; America is rich because American roads are good".

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The quality infrastructure creates investment, employment and ultimately eliminates poverty, he pointed out.

He also hailed Rajasthan's development under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, saying the state has moved beyond its earlier image of drought towards improved irrigation and infrastructure.

He assured that the Centre would continue extending full support for Rajasthan's highway development.

The government has utilised nearly 80 lakh tonnes of municipal waste in road construction and is promoting bio-bitumen made from crop residue, Gadkari said, adding that aviation fuel was also being produced from stubble, demonstrating how technology could convert waste into wealth.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, were also present at the event.

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Earlier, Gadkari inspected the Delhi-Mumbai expressway.