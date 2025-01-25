Delhi-NCR's air quality improves; Ghaziabad, Noida AQI ‘satisfactory’

Delhi-NCR weather update: The Delhi-NCR region recorded moderate to poor air quality at most monitoring stations on Saturday morning, with a shallow layer of fog blanketing the skies. School-going children brave the winter Chill and Fog at Dwarka Park, in New Delhi. (file)(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

In Delhi, the overall AQI at around 7 am on Saturday stood at 195, with the monitoring station at the Mandir Marg recording the best air quality at 136, according to Centre's Sameer app. The Bawana monitoring station recorded the worst air quality in the region, with an AQI reading of 270.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies in Delhi on Saturday, with predominant surface winds expected from the northwest (NW).

The wind speed is likely less than 8 km/h during the morning and will gradually increase to 12 to 14 km/h by the afternoon. Wind speed will decrease to less than 10 km/h by evening, and smog or mist will likely develop at night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to settle around 22 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Noida, Ghaziabad weather

Both Noida and Ghaziabad, the Uttar Pradesh cities adjoining Delhi, recorded air quality in the ‘satisfactory’ level with AQI of 100 and 96, respectively.

Sector 116 in Noida had the best air quality in the region, with an AQI of 85 on Saturday morning. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.16 degrees Celsius and 23.58 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Ghaziabad, a thin layer of fog and mist will prevail by morning, and clear skies are expected later in the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 23 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Satisfactory to moderate air quality prevailed on Saturday. Sanjay Nagar monitoring station recorded the city's best AQI of 85 on the Sameer app.

Gurugram weather

According to data from three monitoring stations on the Sameer app, air quality in Gurugram remained moderate to poor. Teri Gram station recorded the worst AQI reading of 241 as of 7 am on Saturday.

The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.02 degrees Celsius and 22.44 degrees Celsius, respectively.