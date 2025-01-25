‘Just a normal day’: Woman accuses man of misconduct, video of verbal spat inside Delhi Metro goes viral

Delhi Metro often makes headlines for unusual and bizarre reasons, and yet another incident has caught public attention. A video has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) showing a heated verbal altercation between a man and a woman inside a Delhi Metro coach. The confrontation reportedly began when the woman accused the man of inappropriate physical contact, sparking an intense argument between the two. The woman and the man can be heard screaming in the video.(X/@Gharkakalesh)

The incident unfolded with a couple seated inside the metro. According to the people, the woman appeared to be leaning towards her male companion, which inadvertently caused her body to come into contact with another man. This led to an altercation when the woman accused the man of misconduct.

The accused man can be seen shouting in his defence, claiming he was not at fault. At one point, he angrily retorts, “Aukat hai toh personal car book karke jaa na” (If you can afford it, book a personal car). Passengers in the coach seemed to side with the man, as one individual can be heard saying, “Inki galti nahi hai” (It’s not his fault).

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comments section to share their opinion. A user wrote, “Delhi Metro turning into a reality TV show! The couple probably thought they signed up for a romantic subway ride, not an episode of 'Metro Kalesh.”

Another added, “Just a normal day in delhi metro mje kro Full enjoy”

Earlier this month, another video went viral on Instagram, capturing a dramatic altercation--drawing widespread reactions online. In the video, a woman can be heard yelling at another passenger, saying, “Meri god me baith jaa” (Sit on my lap). In a surprising turn of events, the other woman takes the comment literally and sits on her lap, escalating the verbal spat into a full-blown fistfight.

The footage showed the two women engaging in a physical altercation as other passengers watched in stunned silence. The incident sparked a debate on social media, with users sharing their opinions on the matter.