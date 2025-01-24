Russian woman tries to pose with giant snake but ends up getting bitten on the nose. Video

In the age of social media, content creators often push boundaries to grab attention, sometimes at significant personal risk. A recent incident involving a Russian dancer and a giant snake has captured attention, highlighting the perils of chasing online fame. A Russian dancer posed with a giant snake, but it lunged at her face, biting her nose.(Instagram/shhkodalera)

Instagram user ‘Shhkodalera’ recently shared a shocking video of her posing with a snake, hoping to create an eye-catching post. However, the seemingly harmless interaction turned into a startling encounter when the snake suddenly lunged at her face and bit her nose. The snake’s fangs sank into her skin, leaving viewers horrified. Fortunately, the reptile was non-venomous, and the dancer escaped with only a minor injury.

What amazed viewers more than the bite itself was the dancer’s reaction. Instead of panicking, screaming, or flinching in fear, she displayed remarkable composure. Despite the evident shock and pain, she calmly placed the snake back on the ground.

The video, originally shared on her Instagram account on January 1, quickly went viral, amassing millions of views and sparking heated discussions online.

Netizens divided: Amusement vs criticism

Social media users had mixed reactions to the incident. While some found it amusing, others expressed concern and criticised the dancer for risking her safety and exploiting wildlife for likes.

One viewer commented, “This is why you shouldn’t mess with animals for content. Poor snake was probably scared!” Another user, however, joked, “The snake just wanted its 15 minutes of fame too!”

A third expressed outrage, stating, “This is animal cruelty disguised as entertainment. Stop this madness!” On the other hand, a supporter defended her: “She handled the situation so calmly; she deserves credit for that.”

Others questioned the dancer’s motives. One remarked, “All this for a video? Was it really worth it?” Meanwhile, another added sarcastically, “When the snake bites, but you still have to post the video—commitment level: 100!”

The bigger picture

The incident reignited the debate about the lengths to which people go for social media fame, particularly when wildlife is involved. While some appreciated her calm demeanour, many urged content creators to prioritise safety and respect for animals over viral moments.