Woman sits on passenger's lap, sparks verbal spat, gets into fistfight on Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro, often in the spotlight for unusual incidents, is once again making headlines, this time due to a heated altercation in a women’s compartment. A video, now viral on Instagram, captured the dramatic exchange, drawing widespread reactions online. The video captured two women in a physical altercation.(Instagram/ @delhi.connection )

In the video, a woman can be heard yelling at another passenger, saying, “Meri god me baith jaa” (Sit on my lap). In a surprising turn of events, the other woman takes the comment literally and sits on her lap, escalating the verbal spat into a full-blown fistfight.

The footage shows the two women engaging in a physical altercation as other passengers watch in stunned silence. The incident sparked a debate on social media, with users sharing their opinions on the matter.

Take a look at the video:

One Instagram user commented, “I think her anger was justified. Many ladies try to squeeze in between strangers, sometimes without even asking. Not everyone is comfortable with this.”

Another added, “Everyone is so frustrated that they can't tolerate a little high and low and immediately becomes offensive.”

A third wrote, “I think sometimes its bit of an entitlement. Everyone is coming back from work and everyone is tired. People who get a seat keep sitting from one end to the other. So I guess, sometimes its ok to give up a seat and you do not necessarily need to cross an hour journey sitting while someone is standing. Having said that, there’s equally no need for the other people to squeeze in, please respect other people’s personal space. Lastly and most importantly lets not throw hands at other people in a public space .”

The Delhi Metro has often been a stage for quirky and chaotic moments, from impromptu dance performances to public disputes.

Earlier, another video from a Delhi Metro station went viral on the internet. It showed how a person was trying to stop a fight between two people but ended up getting slapped instead.