Delhi Metro Phase 4: First leg opens with Janakpuri West-Krishna Park service | Check fares, timings

Prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Phase IV expansion of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on Sunday. The line which previously ran from Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West will now extend to Krishna Park. The Delhi metro's magenta line has been extended(Hindustan Times)

With this added section, the Magenta line now covers 40 km approximately. The line is expected to further extend till R K Ashram Marg by 2026.

Regular service on the extended line started at 3 pm today.

Here are some details about the new extended Magenta Line:

The timings of the metro will remain the same - operating from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm on all days of the week.

Base fare for the Magenta line starts at ₹ 10 and moves up towards ₹ 60 for distances over 32 km. Usually travellers would have to go through the blue link and interchange at the pink line at the cost of ₹ 50 to go from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park.

Trains on this new stretch will now run at a frequency of 16 minutes, reported India Today.

The Delhi Metro now has 289 stations covering a total of 394.4 kilometers. The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of the 26.5-km Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro. This new corridor will connect rural areas in North and Northwest Delhi, including Sonipat, to the metro network.

An official told PTI that as part of the Phase-IV expansion, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is building 86 kilometers of new tracks across five corridors in the national capital.

Currently, three corridors—Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg, Majlis Park to Maujpur, and Aerocity to Tughlakabad—are under construction.