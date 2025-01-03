GMRL to acquire 3 houses for metro rail project  

Gurugram: The Gururgam Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) will acquire three houses, two in Sector 4 and one in Sector 9, through negotiations as these houses are falling in the alignment of the metro rail project, officials aware of the development said on Friday. Negotiations have been held with the owners to take over these plots, the officials said, adding that they are, however, trying to ensure that few more houses falling in the alignment in Sector 22 are saved from getting acquired. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

With an estimated cost of ₹5,452 crore, the project spans 28.5 kilometres and includes 27 elevated stations. The chief minister has directed GMRL to commence the groundwork by May 1.

Meanwhile, a senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity, said that during the final survey of alignment by the design consultant of GMRL it was found that the three houses need to be demolished.

“The matter was discussed in detail by all stakeholders and it was decided that instead of going through the acquisition route, the government agency will negotiate the acquisition so that this transaction can be carried out within a short period. The owners of these properties had also met the chief minister and proposed that the state government should give them alternative plots in Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors,” the official added.

The issue of acquisition of private land had come up in the recent review meeting of Gurugram metro project chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who had issued directions that the land for construction of metro line and stations should be assessed and acquisition of private land needed for the project be pursued on priority.

“Apart from these three houses, there are few more properties that are falling in the alignment in Sector 22 but we are trying to save these,” said another official.

The Gurugram metro extension project, led by GMRL as a special-purpose vehicle of the Haryana government, will connect Millennium City Centre metro station to Cyber Hub.