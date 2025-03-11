Menu Explore
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates; mercury expected to go up to 33-35°C

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2025 10:02 AM IST

An average air quality index (AQI) of 238 (poor) was recorded at 9am on Tuesday compared to 197 (moderate) at 4pm on Monday

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the “poor” category even as the minimum temperature continued to rise and was two degrees above normal at 15.7°C on Tuesday. An average air quality index (AQI) of 238 (poor) was recorded at 9am on Tuesday compared to 197 (moderate) at 4pm on Monday.

The AQI has oscillated between "poor" and "moderate" zones since the weekend.
The AQI has oscillated between “poor” and “moderate” zones since the weekend. (HT PHOTO)

A warm day was expected with the mercury likely to hover around 33-35°C, the highest so far this year. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8°C and 32.6°C on Monday. Light rain was expected on Thursday and Friday.

Nights were set to get warmer. The minimum temperature was expected to hover between 17-19°C on Wednesday. It was 15.2°C on Monday.

The AQI has oscillated between “poor” and “moderate” zones since the weekend. An increase in wind speed was expected to improve the air quality to the “moderate” category on Wednesday. The Early Warning System for Delhi said the AQI was likely to be in the moderate on Thursday as well.

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
