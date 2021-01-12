Delhi’s air quality poor, could improve later today: IMD
The air quality of Delhi remained in the “poor” category on Tuesday, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting an increase in wind speeds during the day, which is expected to bring relief to the city.
The hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am on Tuesday was 249. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that on Monday the overall AQI of Delhi was 243, also in the “poor” zone.
Meanwhile, the IMD also forecasted that the maximum temperature during the day time is expected to be lower, as icy cold winds from the snow clad states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is expected to blow over Delhi in the coming days. IMD said that on Tuesday, Delhi’s minimum temperature was expected to be around 6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to be around 18 degrees Celsius.
