Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’, mercury expected to go up to 29°C

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 11, 2025 09:47 AM IST

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said an average air quality index (AQI) of 285 (poor) was recorded at 9am on Tuesday compared to 271 at 4pm on Monday

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated marginally but remained at the higher end of the “poor” category for a second day on Tuesday even as the mercury was expected to go up to 29°C. The minimum temperature of 9.8°C on Tuesday was normal for this time of the year. It was 9.7°C a day earlier.

Sunny days were expected to continue. (HT PHOTO)
Sunny days were expected to continue. (HT PHOTO)

Delhi recorded its warmest day of the year on Monday with a maximum temperature of 28°C or five notches above normal. Sunny days were expected to continue.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 285 (poor) was recorded at 9am on Tuesday compared to 271 (poor) at 4pm a day earlier, 227 (poor) on Sunday and 152 (moderate) on Saturday.

A western disturbance has slowed wind speed trapping pollutants locally. As it weakens, winds will again pick up from Wednesday.

The Early Warning System for Delhi said that AQI was likely to deteriorate and touch “very poor” in the latter half of Tuesday and the “poor” category on Wednesday. The AQI was likely to be in “moderate” by Thursday.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On