Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’, mercury expected to go up to 29°C

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated marginally but remained at the higher end of the “poor” category for a second day on Tuesday even as the mercury was expected to go up to 29°C. The minimum temperature of 9.8°C on Tuesday was normal for this time of the year. It was 9.7°C a day earlier. Sunny days were expected to continue. (HT PHOTO)

Delhi recorded its warmest day of the year on Monday with a maximum temperature of 28°C or five notches above normal. Sunny days were expected to continue.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 285 (poor) was recorded at 9am on Tuesday compared to 271 (poor) at 4pm a day earlier, 227 (poor) on Sunday and 152 (moderate) on Saturday.

A western disturbance has slowed wind speed trapping pollutants locally. As it weakens, winds will again pick up from Wednesday.

The Early Warning System for Delhi said that AQI was likely to deteriorate and touch “very poor” in the latter half of Tuesday and the “poor” category on Wednesday. The AQI was likely to be in “moderate” by Thursday.