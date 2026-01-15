New Delhi, Burglary cases surged sharply in the national capital in 2024, emerging as the most prominent crime trend of the year, while attempt to murder incidents also rose significantly, according to the Delhi Statistical Hand Book 2025. Delhi's burglary cases surged in 2024; murder figures stable, attempts to murder ups

The murder cases showed marginal stability during the year, the handbook, which was made public on January 8, showed.

Delhi recorded 8,965 burglary cases in 2024, a steep jump from 6,916 cases in 2023, reflecting an increase of about 29.6 per cent in just one year.

The figures underline a sustained rise in crimes, with burglary cases having stood at 6,189 in 2022 and only 2,637 in 2021.

A year-wise comparison indicates an alarming spike of nearly 135 per cent between 2021 and 2022, followed by a 11.8 per cent rise from 2022 to 2023, before climbing sharply again in 2024.

According to the handbook, attempt to murder emerged as the second most concerning category in terms of growth.

The city reported 898 such cases in 2024, compared to 757 cases in 2023, registering an increase of around 18.6 per cent year-on-year, according to the data.

It further showed 785 cases in 2022 and 761 in 2021. In contrast, murder cases remained largely stable with a slight decline. Delhi registered 504 murder cases in 2024, marginally lower than the 506 cases reported in 2023, marking a decrease of about 0.4 per cent.

The figures were higher in 2022 with 509 cases, while murder 459 cases were recorded in 2021.

"Keeping in view the crime trends, Delhi Police has significantly intensified area domination and night patrolling, with focused deployment of additional police force at vulnerable and high-crime locations.

"Special pickets, mobile patrols, and increased foot patrols have been put in place, which has helped in effectively controlling cases in the city," a senior police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.