Delhi's Dwarka court evacuated after bomb threat; nothing suspicious found

PTI |
Apr 16, 2025 06:15 PM IST

Police in a statement said the mailer said there was an RDX-based explosive device planted in the court.

The Dwarka court was evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat, a police officer said.

Police personnel investigate after the Dwarka court's Chief Judicial Magistrate received an email about there being a bomb planted in the court's premises, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (PTI)
Police personnel investigate after the Dwarka court's Chief Judicial Magistrate received an email about there being a bomb planted in the court's premises, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (PTI)

According to police, the court's Chief Judicial Magistrate had received an email at 3.11 am on Tuesday about there being a bomb planted in the court's premises.

The court made a call to police at 10.50 am on Wednesday, the officer said.

"Dog and bomb detection squads have been rushed to the spot, and we are conducting a thorough check. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," the officer said.

Police in a statement said the mailer said there was an RDX-based explosive device planted in the court.

"Having received the security threat, local police, with senior officers along with Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), immediately reached the court premises," it said.

Though nothing suspicious has been found so far, the search continues.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
