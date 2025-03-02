Delhi’s temperatures drop further as snowfall, rain sweep northern mountains

New Delhi: The capital’s minimum and maximum temperatures dipped further on Sunday as heavy rain and snow battered the mountains, sending ripples of chill across the plains. Delhi’s minimum temperature stood at 14.2°C — a degree above normal. It was 16.6°C a day earlier. New Delhi, India - Feb. 22, 2025: Morning walkers in early morning at India Gate in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, February 22, 2025. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times/ Representative photo)

The minimum temperature on Monday is expected to dip further, likely staying between 12-14°C. Strong surface winds are forecast to persist this week, maintaining the minimum between 14-17°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The “impact of fresh snowfall” and the return of “colder northwesterly winds” has led to a drop in both day and night-time temperature.

Snowfall and rain near Dabrani, in Uttarkashi (ANI)

“The fresh western disturbance has been fairly active. While not much rain has been recorded in Delhi, a lot of rain and snowfall has been recorded in the mountains, which is now impacting the plains too,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Meteorology.

The country recorded its warmest February ever this year, according to the mean monthly temperature shared by the IMD. Delhi recorded a minimum of 19.5°C on February 27, marking the capital’s hottest night in 74 years, based on data from the IMD dating back to 1951.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ range. The average air quality index (AQI) stood at 133 (moderate) at 9 am on Sunday. In comparison, it was 126 (moderate) at 4 pm on Saturday. The AQI is forecast to remain moderate till at least Tuesday, as strong winds persist in the region.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as ‘good,’ between 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory,’ between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate,’ between 201 and 300 as ‘poor,’ between 301 and 400 as ‘very poor,’ and over 400 as ‘severe.’