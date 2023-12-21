Democracy buzzwordat Kumar’s book launch

New Delhi Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar’s latest book, A Democracy in Retreat: Revisiting the End of Power, was launched on Wednesday at an event in New Delhi in the presence of prominent personalities from fields ranging from politics to judiciary. (L to R ) Former law minister Ashwani Kumar, former SC judge Madan B Lokur, former V-P Hamid Ansari and RJD leader Manoj Jha at the launch of Kumar's book on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

Among the distinguished guests at the book launch were former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, former Supreme Court judge justice Madan B Lokur (retd), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha, who is among the 143 Opposition lawmakers who have been suspended from Parliament for the remainder of the ongoing winter session.

The book, which Kumar describes as a sequel to his 2020 work titled Human Dignity: A Purpose In Perpetuity, is a collection of 32 concise essays highlighting key events unfolding before the country in the last three years.

The book covers a wide array of topics ranging from the 2020-21 farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws, the 2021 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, to the several recent decisions of the judiciary.

Through essays and references to poetry and philosophy, Kumar, a former Rajya Sabha member who resigned from the Congress in February last year, examines what he describes as political shifts and explores sociopolitical patterns. He also presents arguments on the “challenges of Indian democracy” while emphasising the “imperative national commitment to uphold human dignity as non-negotiable”.

At the event, Kumar expressed concern over the recent suspensions of lawmakers from both Houses of Parliament. “The expulsion is an arbitrary exercise of power. The fundamental question revolves around constitutional democracy being grounded in the benign exercise of power. The spirit of our Constitution, which embodies the essence of our democracy, is being violated and necessitates protection,” he remarked.

Kumar also pointed at the “inactivity” of the citizens over the recent suspension, saying: “We, as a nation, have shown considerable tolerance, often waiting until a situation becomes dire before reacting. This recent incident has caught the public’s attention, yet our collective memory seems to fade. The challenge now is finding effective communication and leadership.”

The former Union minister also had a word of advice for the Opposition with a hint of criticism over the recent developments. “Political parties need to seek leaders who can introduce an alternative narrative for the country. Opposition cannot claim moral superiority. It’s imperative to move towards more moderate politics, and opposition parties must ground their alternative narrative. Name-calling in our discourse is the worst for political democracy. No party can claim a civil discourse while engaging in slanderous behaviour,” Kumar said.

RJD leader Manoj Jha also voiced concerns about the “state of democracy” in the country, saying: “There are several challenges to the democracy but we don’t have the people in power to address those challenges.”

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference leader, and Danish Ali, who was recently expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for “anti-party” activities — both suspended Lok Sabha MPs — were also in attendance during the book launch. “All suspended MPs seem to be here,” Jha quipped.

Referring to the suspensions, Ansari said India has become a “flailing democracy”.

Justice (retd) Lokur quoted a paragraph from the book, which read: “The rise of political extremism and domestic terrorism, along with a pervading sense of hopelessness, anger, strain, and distress, are indicative of the challenges we face. There’s a concerning rise in social inequities, a direct assault on multiculturalism, falling standards of inclusiveness, and a worrying trend of criminalizing dissent. All these aspects question the resilience of our democracy.”

He remarked that this has become “increasingly relevant” today.