Deoband is Gangotri of terrorism: Giriraj Singh

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 02:43 IST

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh stirred a controversy by describing Deoband as “Gangotri of terrorism”. He said different incidents of terrorism had links with Deoband.

The Union minister made the remark while addressing an event in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Saharanpur on Tuesday evening. The event was jointly organised by Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation and Hindu Jagran Manch to support the Citizen Amendment Act and demand a law to control population.

“I had said once that Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorism,” the minister told PTI, adding that “all big terrorists like Hafiz Saeed” come from there. Islamic seminary Darul Uloom is also situated in Deoband town of Saharanpur district.

The minister said that India had no fear of Pakistan. The danger was from traitors.

The minister also dubbed the anti-CAA stir a protest against the country. “It is against India. It is a kind of Khilafat andolan,” he said, reminding JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s “anti-India” remarks.

Singh said that the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi was against the country. “This Shaheen Bagh protest is no longer an agitation. A group of suicide bombers is being raised here and conspiracy against the country is being hatched in its capital,” he claimed.

Reacting to the Union minister’s statement, Congress leader and former MLA Imran Masood said Giriraj Singh has been “blinded by hate” to such an extent that he even “insulted” a sacred word like “Gangotri”.

Saharanpur MP and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Haji Fazlur Rehman too flayed the minister for his statement and said Deoband has been the “karmabhoomi” of freedom fighters. Taking a dig at the Union minister, the MP said those whose leaders helped the British during the freedom struggle and tried to divide Hindus and Muslims were accusing Deoband of terrorism

(With agency inputs