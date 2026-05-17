‘Department of disasters’: Rahul Gandhi ups ante against Centre over NEET paper leak, CBSE's OSM evaluation

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called the ministry of education a “department of disasters” and attacked the BJP-led Central government over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s use of the on-screen marking (OSM) system and the drop in Class 12 pass percentage compared to last year, as well as the board’s new mandate requiring Class 9 and 10 students to study three languages. Rahul Gandhi's remarks come amid mounting backlash against the NTA and the education ministry over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. (ANI/PTI) His remarks come amid mounting backlash against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the education ministry over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, an exam for which nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered. Meanwhile, controversies have broken out around the CBSE for two reasons. One, for using the on-screen marking system to evaluate Class 12 board examination results, which resulted in a huge drop in the overall pass percentage this year to 85.2%, the lowest level seen in the past seven years. Second, for mandating that Class 9 and 10 students study three languages, R1, R2 and R3, where at least two must be national languages. Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre: What he said The Congress leader called the ministry of education a “department of disasters” while saying that education minister Dharmendra Pradhan “has failed every single age group of India’s students at once.” He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to apologise for “destroying futures of lakhs of children”. In a post on X, the Lok Sabha LoP wrote, “First the NEET paper leak affecting 22 lakh students. Then CBSE Class 12 students receiving unexpectedly low marks from a broken OSM system - many losing their college eligibility. Now lakhs of CBSE Class 9 students suddenly asked to learn a new language from July 1, with no teachers, no textbooks, and Class 6 books being handed to 14-year-olds as a “transitional” fix. Three exams. Three age groups. One Minister.”

“Dharmendra Pradhan ji has not failed once. He has failed every single age group of India’s students at once. Every announcement plunges children deeper into uncertainty. Every failure goes unpunished. The Education Ministry has become a department of disasters.” He added, “Prime Minister Modi ji - can you at least apologise to the lakhs of children whose futures you and your Minister have destroyed?” The Congress MP ended his post with the hashtag “#SackPradhan”. Kejriwal’s appeal to NEET-UG students Joining other opposition leaders targeting the Centre over the paper leak issue, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged students in a video message shared on X to “come together and find a way forward”. “Phone calls are coming in saying that many students are dealing with depression and stress because of the cancellation issue. In the last few days, there have been reports of four students dying by suicide…First of all, I want to request all students that if you are feeling depressed, please share your feelings with me.”