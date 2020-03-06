Deposit of compensation not necessary to save land acquisition proceedings under old act: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled land acquisition proceedings initiated under an earlier act will not lapse under the new legislation even if compensation is not deposited in a court after owners had declined to accept the money.

Once the compensation amount is tendered by the state, its obligation will stand complete with respect to the payment of compensation, a five-judge Constitution Bench held in a judgment which came as a relief to various such proceedings initiated under the earlier Land Acquisition Act of 1894.

Landowners, who had refused to accept the compensation under the earlier act, now cannot take benefit of deemed lapse of acquisition under Section 24 of the new act of 2013, the bench said.

All previous judgments by the Supreme Court in this regard, including from 2014 in the Pune Municipal Corporation, were overruled by the court.

Section 24(2) of the new act provides for the lapse of proceedings initiated under the earlier legislation if the award of compensation under it was made prior to five or more years before the commencement of 2013 act but the physical possession of the land was not yet taken by the government or the compensation was not yet paid.

The issue before the court was whether non-deposit of compensation under section 31 of the earlier act will results in the lapse of acquisition, especially when compensation had been tendered but refused by landowners.

In 2014, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising justice RM Lodha, justice Madan Lokur and justice Kurian Joseph held that even if the award of compensation has been made under the 1894 act, unless the compensation is paid to landowners or deposited before the court, the land acquisition will lapse as provided in section 24(2) of 2013 legislation.

The deposit of the compensation amount in the government treasury will not be sufficient to discharge the obligation, the court said.

A two-judge bench, however, took a different view in December 2017. Since the Pune Municipal Corporation judgment was by a three-judge bench, the matter was sent to a larger bench.

The larger bench of three judges comprising justice Arun Mishra, justice AK Goel and justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar in February 2018 gave a comprehensive judgment in which it took a view opposite to the Pune Municipal Corporation judgment.

It held that non-deposit of compensation in court under section 31(2) of the 1894 act will not result in a lapse of acquisition under section 24(2) of the new legislation of 2013. Due to the failure of deposit in court, the only consequence at the most, in appropriate cases may be of a higher rate of interest on compensation and not lapse of acquisition.

Once the amount of compensation has been unconditionally tendered and it is refused by landowners, that would amount to payment and the obligation under section 31 of 1894 act and section 24(2) of the new legislation would be discharged.

The court held it is not open to the person who has refused to accept compensation, to argue that since it has not been deposited in court, the acquisition has lapsed.

Claimants or landowners cannot take advantage of their own wrong after refusal and seek protection under the provisions of section 24(2), it ruled.

This judgment led to a big controversy because it had held the earlier Pune Municipal Corporation judgment to be per incuriam or a ruling delivered ignoring the law.

As per the established legal principles, if a bench disagrees with the judgment of another bench of equal strength, it should be referred to a larger bench which was not adhered to in this matter.

In fact, immediately after the judgment was delivered similar matters came up before a bench comprising justice Madan Lokur and justice Kurian Joseph, who were on the bench which had delivered the Pune Municipal Corporation judgment.

They took strong objection to the Indore Development Authority judgment.

Justice Dipak Misra, who was then the chief justice of India, formed a Constitution Bench to settle the issue.