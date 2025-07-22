Deputy chair Harivansh presides over Rajya Sabha after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns

Deputy chairperson Harivansh on Tuesday presided over the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha, a day after India’s vice president and Upper House chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post citing health reasons. Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh on Monday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Talking about the unexpected resignation, Harivash said the occurrence of a vacancy in the office of the vice president is envisaged in the Constitution, and as and when communication in respect of further constitutional process is received, the same shall be communicated.

Minutes after it assembled, the House was adjourned till 12 noon amid ruckus created by the Opposition members. Many of them had earlier moved notices under Rule 267 demanding a discussion on the concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission in Bihar and Dhankhar’s unprecedented and unexpected resignation.

Dhankhar, an ardent champion of the supremacy of Parliament, tendered his resignation on Monday after presiding over a deeply divided Rajya Sabha for nearly three years.