Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Deputy chair Harivansh presides over Rajya Sabha after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns

ByRahul Singh
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 11:47 am IST

V-P Dhankhar tendered his resignation on Monday after presiding over a deeply divided Rajya Sabha for nearly three years.

Deputy chairperson Harivansh on Tuesday presided over the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha, a day after India’s vice president and Upper House chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post citing health reasons.

Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh on Monday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)
Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh on Monday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Talking about the unexpected resignation, Harivash said the occurrence of a vacancy in the office of the vice president is envisaged in the Constitution, and as and when communication in respect of further constitutional process is received, the same shall be communicated.

Minutes after it assembled, the House was adjourned till 12 noon amid ruckus created by the Opposition members. Many of them had earlier moved notices under Rule 267 demanding a discussion on the concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission in Bihar and Dhankhar’s unprecedented and unexpected resignation.

Dhankhar, an ardent champion of the supremacy of Parliament, tendered his resignation on Monday after presiding over a deeply divided Rajya Sabha for nearly three years.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Deputy chair Harivansh presides over Rajya Sabha after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On