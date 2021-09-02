Deshmukh plea in HC; seeks quashing of ED summons

Former home minister Anil Deshmukh has filed an application in the Bombay high court seeking to quash summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the CBI corruption case. The ED has issued five summons to him but he has, in turn, sought questioning over video conferencing.

On Thursday, when the application came up for hearing before the single judge bench of justice Revati Mohite- Dere, she recused and directed Deshmukh’s counsel to approach the alternate bench to get a hearing scheduled.

The ED is investigating the alleged illegal gratification to the tune of ₹4.7 crore which Deshmukh received as the home minister from various restaurant and bar owners through arrested API Sachin Vaze who is in police custody for his role in the Ambani bomb threat case.

According to the ED, the amount received through Vaze was laundered through the Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan trust owned by Deshmukh with the help of his son.

The ED’s probe was initiated after the CBI started investigating the corruption charges against Deshmukh made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The CBI, after completing the probe, registered a First Information Report on April 21.

After being issued five summons by the ED, Deshmukh even approached the Supreme Court, seeking relief against the ED probe. The case was heard on August 16 but the apex court did not grant him any relief.