‘Despite bravado…no Kejriwal to tutor’: BJP's Amit Malviya on Sisodia's show of strength before CBI summon

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT-cell head Amit Malviya on Monday launched scathing attacks on Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia as he held a show of strength before heading to the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probe in the now-withdrawn excise policy of the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Malviya said one needs to remind Sisodia that he has been summoned for “corruption and is not going for Satyagrah”.

The BJP IT-cell chief further stated that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also threw “similar tantrum” but ended up “recording his statement over five days” in the National Herald case. “Despite the bravado, he has to face the agencies alone. There will be no Kejriwal to tutor,” Malviya's tweet, referring to Sisodia, added.

In another tweet, Malviya said that there are “eerie similarities” between the Delhi deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The BJP IT-cell head said that both the leaders stepped out for the “cameras”, got greeted by their wives and mothers, and then “drove through a handful of supporters in an open roof car”.

“The outcome may well be the same. Raut has been in jail now, forever,” Malviya's tweet added.

Raut has been jail since August in the ₹1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case.

Sisodia went to the CBI headquarters at 11am, but before going there, he sought blessings of his mother in the morning and also visited Raj Ghat to offer prayers. He then held a mega show of strength with scores of AAP leaders, who had gathered outside his residence, and addressed them wherein he took shots as the saffron camp.

The Delhi deputy CM reiterated his claims that the case slapped against him is “fake” and that the central agency wants to “arrest” him despite not finding anything the last time they raided his house and bank locker.

"They want to arrest me so I can’t go to Gujarat. The BJP is scared there. Whenever I have been to the state, I have seen schools in dilapidated state. People in Gujarat trust us. The BJP is losing the state,” Sisodia said.

The AAP, which registered a landslide victory earlier this year in Punjab, is looking to expand its regime to Gujarat now, where assembly elections are expected between November and December.

Sisodia is expected to be questioned about the tweaks in the excise policy, and the role of private individuals and liquor wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers in its formulation, CBI officials aware of the matter told HT.

Several AAP leaders, including its national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, have come to Sisodia's rescue, stating that the summon came at the behest of the BJP as they are worried over the rising support of AAP in Gujarat.

