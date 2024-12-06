Devegowda’s political era is over: Siddaramaiah’s jibe at ex-PM

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda’s political era has ended, chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday during the “Janakalyana Samavesha” convention in Hassan on Thursday. He also accused Devegowda of engaging in “vendetta politics” and criticised the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and questioned the morality of continuing to call his party “secular”. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala during the party's Jan Kalyan rally, in Hassan, on Thursday. (PTI)

“HD Devegowda, your time is over,” Siddaramaiah asserted. “He says he will continue in politics till his last breath. I am not opposed to it. But don’t pursue vendetta politics. Don’t say that you will finish others off politically,” he said, referring to Devegowda’s remarks about removing the Congress government in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah did not hold back, accusing Devegowda of compromising JD(S)’s secular credentials by forming an alliance with the BJP. “I want to say one thing to Devegowda. By joining hands with communal forces, you have lost the morality to have ‘secular’ in the name of your party,” he said.

He further said: “Ahead of the previous (Lok Sabha) election in 2019, you should have heard his speeches. He had said that BJP will not return to power, and if Modi becomes PM, he would leave the country.”

Referring to Devegowda’s and his son HD Kumaraswamy’s role in previous coalitions, Siddaramaiah accused them of betraying BJP leader BS Yediyurappa.

“In 2006, Kumaraswamy became the CM for the first time. But he cheated Yediyurappa and the government fell. Who cheated? (It was) Mr Kumaraswamy and Mr Devegowda,” Siddaramaiah said, referencing to the collapse of the BJP-JD(S) coalition between 2006 and 2008. “Again in 2018, he became the CM with our support. But he could not protect the government,” he added.

Siddaramaiah reflected on his expulsion from JD(S) in 2006, which he attributed to Devegowda’s unwillingness to accommodate leaders from backward communities. “I was expelled from Janata Dal (Secular) in 2006 by Devegowda for holding a convention of minorities, backward classes, and Dalits in Hubballi,” he recalled. “I played a significant role, along with former minister RL Jalappa, in making Devegowda the chief minister in 1994.”

Siddaramaiah further said that Devegowda has systematically undermined Vokkaliga leaders, including Chandregowda, Puttaswamy Gowda, Bachegowda, HD Krishnappa, and others. Without naming the sexual harassment cases being faced by Devegowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna, he cited a statement by HD Krishnappa from 2010: “Devegowda would go through a disastrous time in his ripe age.”

Exuding confidence about Congress’ prospects in the next state elections, Siddaramaiah declared: “I am confident that we will win all seven assembly seats in Hassan in 2028. We won only one seat in 2023, but in the next election, Congress will triumph in every seat.”

Siddaramaiah also dismissed BJP and JD(S)’s criticisms of the Congress government’s schemes. “On the criticism by the BJP and JD(S) against schemes promised by the Congress, it is akin to opposing benefits extended to the poor. We will continue the schemes until 2028. After that too, we will form the government and implement the schemes. We will not stop them at any cost,” he assured.

During the convention, deputy chief minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar reaffirmed his commitment to Siddaramaiah. “I am with Siddaramaiah today, will be with him tomorrow and till I die,” he said, seeking to dispel rumours of a power-sharing rift between the two leaders.

The “Janakalyana Samavesha” was initially planned by various associations supporting Siddaramaiah but was later decided to be held jointly by the KPCC and Swabhimani Okkoota. “This marks a new chapter in the history of Hassan,” Siddaramaiah said, emphasising the importance of unity within the Congress.

In response to Siddaramaiah’s remarks, the JD(S) accused the CM of using AHINDA politics to cover up the irregularities in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda). AHINDA is the acronym for Alpasankyatha (minorities), Hindulida (backward) and Dalit (Scheduled Castes), coined by Siddaramaiah in 2005, when he felt sidelined in the JD(S).

“Did you forget the concept of ‘AHINDA’ when you misused political power to illegally seize the compensation that was meant for a member of the Dalit community, Siddaramaiah? Now that the Muda scam has come to light, you remember ‘AHINDA’. Why the sudden realisation? Is it to cover up your dark deeds, including the meeting you held in Hassan to safeguard your interests?,” the party said in a post on X.

“Why was JD(S) expelling you back then when you were holding an AHINDA convention on its platform? Your ego and involvement in anti-party activities led to your expulsion. Did you forget ‘AHINDA’ when you appointed a retired IPS officer from your own community as a home department advisor and sidelined Dalit leader Dr G Parameshwara, who was managing the department?,” it added.