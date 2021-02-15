'Development of only two': Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at govt on LPG price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the central government after a fresh hike in the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) domestic cylinder in Delhi. Accusing the Modi-led BJP government of aiding his crony capitalist friends by exploiting the public, he said that by looting the public, it's the development of only "two".

Gandhi tweeted in Hindi while referring to a news headline about the LPG price hike.

This is the third time since December that the price of LPG domestic cylinders has been hiked. The cylinder, used for domestic cooking in households, will cost ₹769 per 14.2 kg in the national capital from 12 am on Monday after it has increased ₹50 per unit.

This is the second time the price of the LPG cylinder has increased in the month of February. The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders were increased by ₹25 in metropolitan cities on February 4 by the oil marketing companies.

After the previous rise in prices, the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders went up from ₹644 to ₹694.

Also Read | Six-hour bandh in Odisha today, educational institutes closed

This hike in the cooking gas cylinder prices comes in the backdrop of skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices. Petrol cost has gone up and stands at ₹88.99 per litre, while diesel cost ₹79.35 per litre in Delhi, on Monday.

Price of petrol has increased 26 paise and the price of diesel has increased by 29 paise today - the seventh consecutive hike in as many days.

Gandhi has opposed the government on the new farmers' laws as well. During his address to farmers at Kisan Mahapanchayats in Rajasthan, he had repeatedly said that the government's sole purpose is to aid capitalist friends of the Prime Minister. He had said when the national economy suffered and plunged, the wealth of the "two" increased exponentially. For farm laws he had said that the Modi government through these laws wants to sell the agriculture sector to the big corporates.