Development to be BJP’s poll plank, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 15:12 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will list the development works done in Delhi by the Centre and contrast it with the projects that were stalled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri told Hindustan Times on Tuesday.

Puri said the BJP will highlight a list of projects where the Delhi government had allegedly created hurdles in providing the state’s share of funds which eventually had to be funded by the urban development ministry, he said.

Assembly elections in Delhi are expected to be held early next year. Union minister Prakash Javadekar is BJP’s party incharge for Delhi and Puri and Nityanand Rai are co-incharges.

“We will fight the assembly elections on the plank of development. The contribution we have made to public transport system — we added 194km of Metro line taking Metro network’s length in Delhi-NCR to 390km. Contrast that with what has been done in bus undertaking. With a requirement of 11,000 buses less than 4,000 have been operational and not many are in a good condition. They even stopped work for Delhi Metro phase 4 and the Supreme Court had to intervene. They are the first to create hurdles and take credit,” Puri said.

There was no response from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi government spokespersons.

“Most importantly the Delhi chief minister doesn’t have a vision for Delhi. We have a vision and we have to make sure that every citizen of Delhi gets a home. The target under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for Delhi was 1 crore home, we revised that to 112 lakh and we have already sanctioned 93 lakh...Delhi government was not forthcoming so we decided to fund them on our own. I am going to make announcements on what we are going to do with the JJ colony clusters in sharp contrast to what the Delhi government has done. We will be announcing a major scheme under PMAY ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahi Ghar’ for in situ slum rehabilitation. We have begun work at Kathputli Colony, Ashok Nagar and Kalkaji Extension,” he said.

Puri also said that for the work on conferring ownership rights to residents of 1731 unrecognised colonies, maps of more than 800 have been finalized by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Centre in October notified the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Regulations, 2019 for regularising unauthorised colonies. The announcement marked a long-awaited movement on a politically sensitive issue that has been in limbo for over a decade.