Devendra Fadnavis meets PM Modi amid deadlock over Maharashtra cabinet

Nearly three weeks since winning majority in the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance is yet to divide the cabinet portfolios among the three alliance partners - BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. Days after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting comes amid the three parties requesting the intervention of central BJP leaders to address remaining contentious issue Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda. Disputes over certain departments within the cabinet persist, prompting the leaders' Delhi visit. But an upset Eknath Shinde chose not to join the trip.

According to sources, Fadnavis, Shinde, and Ajit Pawar agreed on a division of 22 ministerial berths for the BJP, 11 for Shiv Sena, and 10 for the NCP. The maximum number of cabinet positions in Maharashtra, including the chief minister, is 43.

The distribution of berths may still change. According to BJP leaders, if Shiv Sena and NCP request more positions, they will likely be assigned less significant portfolios. The key portfolios, including home and revenue, are expected to remain with the BJP. While Shinde had pushed for the home department, he has been given urban development, and the finance portfolio will go to the NCP.

Eknath Shinde's absence

The Sena initially argued that the election victory was achieved under Shinde's leadership, insisting that he should remain Chief Minister. However, the BJP stood firm, pushing for Fadnavis to hold the top position. Mr Shinde had limited leverage, as the BJP only needed the NCP's support to secure a majority. Publicly, Mr. Shinde stated that he would not block government formation and took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister on December 5. However, his current absence from the capital has raised questions in political circles, and it remains unclear whether he will join the discussions in Delhi.