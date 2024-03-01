 Devendra Fadnavis says won't attend lunch to be hosted by Sharad Pawar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Devendra Fadnavis says won't attend lunch to be hosted by Sharad Pawar

Devendra Fadnavis says won't attend lunch to be hosted by Sharad Pawar

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2024 05:31 PM IST

Sharad Pawar had had invited chief minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies including nephew Ajit Pawar for lunch in Baramati on March 2.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday declined Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar's lunch invite at the latter's Baramati residence on Saturday.

“I received the letter written by you, as well as an invitation for dinner from you. As you are aware that after the efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Namo Maharojgar Melava is being organized in Baramati. This big programme will be held in Baramati, after that, the bhoomi pujan of the memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be held in Badhu Budruk and Tuljapur and immediately after that, the bhoomi pujan of the memorial of revolutionary Lahuji Vastad Salve is scheduled,” Fadnavis said in a letter to Pawar.

“The whole day is going to be very busy as two important programmes are being organised one after the other. Therefore, I will not be able to accept your urgent invitation this time. Thank you once again,” he added.

The 83-year-old leader had invited chief minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies including nephew Ajit Pawar for lunch on March 2. “After taking the oath as CM of the state, the CM is coming to Baramati for the first time and I am very glad about his visit to attend the Namo Maharojgar Event in Baramati. Therefore, I would like to extend the invitation for the meal at my residence after the event, along with his other Cabinet colleagues,” he had written in his letter.

On Wednesday, Pawar had held a day-long meeting with party workers at Baramati in order to discuss preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections were the veteran leader's daughter Supriya Sule is set to face challenger from Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra.

Last month, Sharad Pawar had lost the name and symbol of the party he founded to his nephew Ajit Pawar, who led a vertical split in the party last year to join the NDA.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI)
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On