Fadnavis summoned by court for not disclosing criminal cases in poll affidavit

The summons was delivered at Fadnavis’s house in Nagpur, said an official of Sadar Police Station.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2019 09:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Nagpur
Cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but charges were not framed in both the matters. Uke alleged that Fadnavis did not disclose this information in his election affidavits.
Cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but charges were not framed in both the matters. Uke alleged that Fadnavis did not disclose this information in his election affidavits. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Non-disclosure of cases: summons delivered to Fadnavis Nagpur, Nov 28 (PTI)Nagpur Police on Thursday delivered a summons, issued by a local court to former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in connection with a case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in election affidavit.

The summons was delivered at Fadnavis’s house in Nagpur, said an official of Sadar Police Station.

The development came on the day a new Shiv Sena-led government was sworn in in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis is MLA from Nagpur.

A magistrate’s court, on November 1, had restored an application seeking criminal proceedings against the BJP leader for alleged non-disclosure.

City-based lawyer Satish Uke had filed an application in the court seeking that criminal proceedings be initiated against Fadnavis.

The Bombay High Court had upheld the lower court’s earlier order dismissing Uke’s plea. But the Supreme Court, on October 1, directed the magistrate’s court to go ahead with the application filed by Uke.

The magistrate’s court on November 4 said the case would be held as a summary criminal case, and issued notice.

“Process (notice) is issued against accused (Fadnavis) for offence punishable under section 125A of Representation of People Act, 1951,” magistrate S D Mehta said.

Cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but charges were not framed in both the matters. Uke alleged that Fadnavis did not disclose this information in his election affidavits.

